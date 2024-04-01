'AITA for banning my mom from seeing my son after she tricked him into thinking she's his mom?' UPDATED

You aren't wrong to feel so strongly about this. You do need to be careful about how you reset your son's relationship with his grandmother. That doesn't mean she should have access to him, it does mean that you don't try to erase her memory. Keep a picture or two of her around to point to and say "grammy" (or whatever you want him to call you).

Ask him what his favorite foods are and how they did things at "grammy's" house. If he volunteers things on his own, tell him that's how you did things with grammy too. If your relatives are harassing you, tell him you are taking a break while you and your son get comfortable.

em69420ma said: