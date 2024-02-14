"AITA For Being Angry at a 13 Year Old For Snooping?"

Three years ago,I met and eventually married my current husband. He had 2 children and I had one. This pertains to the oldest daughter, who is now 13. My husband has 50/50 custody of his kids. When we got married, we opted to move into a house I already owned due conditions of the housing market. My house has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large, partially finished basement.

My husband's ex has always been very manipulative and vindictive (we met years after their divorce, and they've been divorced seperated for over 12 years). His ex has even gone so far as to stalk me and become friends with my ex in order to gain more information about me. I recently found out my husband's daughter had "gone through" the house because her mom told her to try and find what we are hiding.