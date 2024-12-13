"AITA for being annoyed with a soccer mom?"

My 13 year old plays soccer. There is one particular mom who has a younger child not on the team, maybe 7/8 F. Mom is a gentle parent, kid is an absolute brat and does whatever she wants.

During games if mom gets “touched out” as she calls it and basically is overwhelmed and needs a break from her own kid she’ll just walk away and assume the other soccer parents will supervise. I don’t feel like I am responsible for her kid so I won’t supervise. Last weekend Crunchy mom walked away and left little Meri sitting next to me.

Meri decides to run out on the field and obviously got trampled. Crunchy mom comes running over furious with ME because I should have been watching her as I knew she stepped away.