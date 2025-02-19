Friendly game of 'Never Have I Ever' leaves wife 'broken' after husband's blunt response on infidelity. AITA? + UPDATE

We had a much longer chat about why she felt so down and I think we got to the crux of the matter. She confessed to still having fears of me having an affair like he did and losing the relationship.

In short, she feels like she hasn't actually processed the cheating from her old relationship. Her ex was her first relationship so having him cheat on her clearly messed up her self confidence.

She was anxious during the first year or so during our relationship because of some female friends I had and who are still in my life. (Her ex cheated with one of his 'friends' both times)

She came clean about checking my phone for any secret chats or apps during our entire relationship. (We both know each other's passwords and use the other person's phones freely)