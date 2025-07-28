'AITA for being closer to my sons than my daughters? My wife is upset at me.' UPDATED 2X

My daughter started crying to him about if he didn't like her, not to me. She only came to me when he didn't care. My husband has taken our sons on multiple vacations without our daughters. Using my money might I add. My daughters were told that it was a boys trip and no girls were allowed.

He refused to do both of my girls' daddy daughter dances this past christmas because he thought it was stupid. I danced with them instead.

He tried to make my girls clean up their brothers mess because “its a girls job to clean”