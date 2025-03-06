'AITA for being disgusted with my best friend lately? She's being really mean on dating apps.'

She read out some messages she got to me and made fun of them, innocent things like asking her out on a movie date. "Ugly, musty men shouldn't even dare to like my profile" type comments. She also purposely set her interests to appeal to men, and then got mad when she got DMs about said interests.

The few girls she did talk to were mostly studying the same stuff as me, as we live in an university city. She was DMing them, saying it's silly to dream of getting anywhere with that degree and talked down to them A TON. Just how she did to me. I honestly feel hella disgusted by her behavior. There were a few other minor things as well, but I only wanted to talk about those, because they bothered me the most.