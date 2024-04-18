'AITA for being disrespectful and telling my parents 'good luck' when they tried to ground me?'

I took everything that was important to me and I left $600 for the last two months I had planned on being there. They keep calling me but I am currently getting ready to move for my new job. I don't have the energy to deal with them.

HUNGWHITEBOI25 wrote:

They tried to ground a grown adult…who pays their own bills and works full time…?

Yeah youre NTA not by a long shot but…why dont’s you just move out? Legit don’t see a reason for you to stay there.