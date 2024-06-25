Dad tells friends it isn't 'funny' to call his son an 'illiterate chump.' AITA?

That positive experience gave me the encouragement to say in the chat that I was bothered that it had been forgotten by all but it needed to be resolved. I called Man an AH for bringing my infant child into his joke and a baby for ignoring my original text about it. I called out Guy and Pal for not saying anything or having my back.

Man, Guy and Pal all responded blaming me for "taking the joke poorly" and that they were “hurt” or “offended” that I’d consider ending our friendships over this incident.

I never said that I was considering ended our friendships and honestly I didn’t want to, so it all felt like some high grade gaslighting. I was leaving it up to their reactions and quite frankly I feel like they failed.