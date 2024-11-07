'AITA for being furious with my pregnant wife over a prank?' 'She was a theatre kid.'

"AITA for being furious with my pregnant wife over a prank?"

31M. I’ve been with my wife Lisa since college and she’s currently seven months pregnant with our first baby. My wife Lisa is witty and likes to play jokes on me. For example, she likes to pass of fake facts and stories as real and see if I’ll believe them. Lisa was a theatre kid, and so she’s great at acting and selling these stories.

I used to fall for her pranks all the time since I’m gullible and she’s so convincing. However, now that I’ve been with her for so many years, I can typically tell when she’s messing with me. She’s upped the antics over the years, and so she can occasionally get me to believe one of her jokes.