'AITA for being honest about disliking my nephew's name?' 'We always swore we'd be honest.'

I spoke to my sister after that and apologized for upsetting her. She wanted to know where I learned it, but answered herself before she finished the question. She apologized to me and admitted she was upset but that she should have known better than to ask the question, that I didn't go out of my way to give feedback on the name and she knows herself better than that. She apologized for her husband again and told me not to listen. But then her husband reached out again and told me my sister is trying to spare my feelings. So AITA?