Parents charge rent then shame daughter for 'sugar baby' relationship that pays it. AITA?

So yeah, it started as a sugar relationship. But over time, it changed. We started hanging out more just for fun, having real conversations, spending actual time together without expectations. Now it feels more like a relationship than anything else. He’s been supportive and kind, and honestly one of the few people who treats me like I’m not a burden.

I’ve even met his parents and they’re amazing. They were so sweet to me and made me feel completely welcome. His mom literally hugged me when I left and told me she was glad her son found someone who has a good head on her shoulders. It felt nice. Like I wasn’t being judged for once.

So then came the part that blew everything up.

He sent me flowers to the house. Not even a crazy bouquet, just something thoughtful with a cute little note.