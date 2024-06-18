'AITA for being honest that we didn't enjoy our wedding and wish we eloped?' 'It was a year of stress.'

"AITA for being honest that we didnt enjoy our wedding and wish we eloped?"

My wife and I got married about 3 weeks ago. I love her and have no regrets marrying her but we both massively regret having a traditional wedding when we both wanted to elope.

We ended up not eloping due to family pressure, mostly from her parents who made her feel bad being their only daughter and potentially "denying them the chance to see their daughter get married" and said she'd regret having "her moment." In actuality it seemed they just wanted to have their moment.

The last year was so full of unnecessary drama and while each of our parents contributed to paying for the wedding, we still ended up putting a lot up ourselves. Everything just kept getting more and more expensive. Not that we expected to get a ton in wedding gifts, but the cash gifts we got did not make up for what we paid.