'AITA for telling my son the real reason I broke up with my ex who he was close to?' UPDATED

I told my ex (his mother) about the situation, and she suggested I tell him, because no one should be pitying "the homophobe" or protecting her because she was the reason it ended, and she was the one being bigoted. She says I owe him the full story, that he is almost an adult and wouldn't walk around saying how much he missed her is he knew the real story as to why she moved out.

My mother says that he doesn't need to know because it would sour my son's view of my ex-gf, which is needless considering she is already gone.

WIBTA if I told him the truth, that we broke up because she wanted me to lie about the circumstances in which my son was born?