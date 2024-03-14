'AITA for being mad at my husband for not giving our daughter the same gift he gave our sons?'

"AITA for being mad at my husband for not giving our daughter the same/similar gift he gave our sons?"

My husband and I have three children together; two boys and a girl. Our sons are 20 and 18 and our daughter is 16. Like many others, my husband and I have been working for home which has given us a chance to all be together as a family. My husband is usually away a lot for work so we've never had the much time being all together.

This past year has brought our family together more than anything else could. The other day my husband sat down with our sons and started telling them a story about him growing up and spending time with family. He said he heard something in a song that he thought was a good idea.