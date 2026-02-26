"AITA for being my little sister's 'getaway car?'"

I (24F) have a younger sister "Marisa" (13F). She's at that age where she's starting to mature and turning into a social butterfly. Our parents hate it. We live in a small town with a low crime rate, but they're afraid of "pack mentality" and think she'll make stupid decisions if she's out with a group of kids in public, without adult supervision.

Marisa recently texted me and asked me if I could drive her to the diner. It was mid-morning, and she was going to brunch with friends (apparently 13 year olds love brunch, who knew?) so I said yes. When I picked her up, it became very apparent that she was sneaking out. I didn't say a word about it, drove her to the diner.