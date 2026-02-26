I (24F) have a younger sister "Marisa" (13F). She's at that age where she's starting to mature and turning into a social butterfly. Our parents hate it. We live in a small town with a low crime rate, but they're afraid of "pack mentality" and think she'll make stupid decisions if she's out with a group of kids in public, without adult supervision.
Marisa recently texted me and asked me if I could drive her to the diner. It was mid-morning, and she was going to brunch with friends (apparently 13 year olds love brunch, who knew?) so I said yes. When I picked her up, it became very apparent that she was sneaking out. I didn't say a word about it, drove her to the diner.
I stayed close by and then drove her back home - she tried to sneak back in and got caught. They didn't know she was gone until they caught her. So naturally, when grilled about the situation, Marisa told our parents that I drove her. They are livid that I was her "getaway driver" and that I didn't snitch on Marisa for sneaking out.
I told them I wouldn't have covered for her (if they had asked me where she was I would have told them) if they had asked. They said I "went against their rules" and I told them if they would let Marisa go out this situation wouldn't have happened in the first place. They told me I'm not her parent, I don't get to make those decisions. AITA for being my little sister's "getaway car driver?"
LabienneFarouche said:
NTA. The girl went to brunch with friends in broad daylight and asked a trusted adult to drive her there and back. Yeah she snuck out, teens with strict parents don’t learn to stay home and obey rules, they learn to lie and deceive. It’s better that she turns to her adult sister, who can talk her out of doing dangerous things, than to adult strangers or other teens.
The parents don’t realize that having an older daughter their teen can trust and confide in is a good thing. It means if the younger daughter is doing something actually dangerous, they’ll have their older daughter to intervene. She can be an ally to both the parents and the sister. The only thing that’s gonna change is now the teen is gonna sneak out without telling anyone, how is that safer?
Lovebeingadad54321 said:
I’m going to go against the grain here. NTA. You gave your sister a ride to BRUNCH. That is a perfectly normal thing to believe a 13 year old is allowed to do. It isn’t like you picked her up after her curfew and drove her to a keg party in the woods.
Abystract-ism said:
Well, when she turns 18 and wants to get out at least she’s got you. Seriously, the more they put her under their thumb, the more she’ll rebel. NTA.
CatLadyHM said:
NTA. You stayed nearby just in case. Marisa was NOT going wild. She was in a diner with other kids, being watched from a polite distance. (I'd've gone in and sat near the entrance, but been unobtrusive.)
Your parents are right that they should've known, but maybe if they didn't treat her like a potential criminal they would've. I'd do the same for my brother. I am aware that this is the unpopular opinion. Please don't attack me, it'll just piss you off and change nothing.
good_noodlesoup said:
NTA. Isn’t it better that you knew where she was and safety got her there and back? Otherwise she would’ve found some other way to get there. It’s not your responsibility to parent her. You did what a sibling should do.
milkglassfem said:
NTA. You drove her to brunch in daylight and literally stayed in the same diner, that’s not some “getaway car” situation, that’s you being the responsible adult she actually trusts. Yeah, technically you helped her break their rules, but the alternative is she sneaks out anyway and now she’s walking around with nobody knowing where she is.
Your parents can be mad, but this is the kind of strict parenting that just teaches kids to lie better. Also side note, if they didn’t even notice she was gone until she got caught coming back…they’re not exactly running a tight ship.