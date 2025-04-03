'AITA for being PISSED about my husband's April Fool's joke?' 'I was CRYING.'

My husband later gave me an apology (“I’m sorry” via text). When I tried to explain this morning that I’m still upset that he sent me into a panic for fun, he responded that he figured I’d see through it since it was April fools. I’m pissed and feel like my trust has been broken. Am I the ahole for thinking this was too far, and wanting a real apology?

Here's what people had to say about this one:

owls_and_cardinals said:

NTA. You did initially assume it was a prank, but obviously if you're told repeatedly that it's not, at some point you are going to believe it. A prank at the expense of the prankee is super crappy.