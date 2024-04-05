'AITA for being rude to my boyfriend after he withheld salt from me?' 'I was fuming.'

MrLazyLion said:

ESH. Normally it should be up to the chef how to season the food, and he shouldn’t be unilaterally trying to control that. It’s a jerk move. (And also, what does he think soy sauce adds to the dish if not salt??) On the other hand, if he has a lower salt tolerance and consistently finds your cooking too salty, that’s something you should take into account. It is possible to salt a dish later on but he’s right that you can’t un-salt a dish. So that’s also on you for just deciding on his behalf that he’s wrong and continuing to cook food too salty for his taste.