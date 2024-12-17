'AITA for being such a jerk to my dad's wife after my mom died? She lost it on me.'

My brother and I were with her and dad came when he heard mom was gone and took us to his house. We didn't want to go but he insisted he needed to be there for us. Hazel was there waiting and tried to hug us and stuff but we shut her down. My brother and I were both crying and I was asking him how we were meant to do all this.

Dad said he was there for that and we needed to lean on him. Then Hazel said the bad influence was finally out of our lives and we could work on our relationships with each other. My brother cursed at her and told her to shut up. Hazel said stuff like that was mom's fault and it was sad how we didn't see mom as the disgusting POS she was.