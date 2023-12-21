"AITA for being too affectionate with my husband in front of his family?"

I (F29) and my husband (M31) have been married for 7 years and have a 4-year-old son. We tend to be very touchy-feely. We don't do anything inappropriate in public, just hugs, kisses, compliments, and playful banter almost all the time.

Last Saturday, we went to his mother's birthday party, and there were many relatives and friends present. We behaved as we always do with each other, but we also interacted with everyone and participated in the activities.

But at one point, my husband's sister (F27) pulled me aside and told me to stop showing off. She said it was very embarrassing to see my husband and me acting like lovesick teenagers and that it seemed forced. She said no one wanted to see that, and we needed to stop because we were always like that.