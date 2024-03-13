Couple contemplates cutting ties with friend after obituary prank; 'you're sick.' AITA?

My friend's response started with "I'm sorry you feel that way" and then went on to say that if I could believe it was really an obituary, I must not be a very good friend or someone who spends enough time with them.

She asked why I would think she would reach out if something really had happened to her husband because I have not reached out to her about my current struggles and that she has tried so hard to have and keep friends over the years but nobody cares about her so she's done trying to be part of their lives(apparently me included.)