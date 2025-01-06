'AITA for being upset because my boyfriend didn’t cook dinner? He's just been chilling.' UPDATED

"AITA for being upset because my boyfriend didn’t cook dinner?"

Yesterday, I (28F) went to work at 7.00 am and didn’t get back till 7.00 pm - I didn’t get chance to have anything to eat or drink all day due to being non-stop busy. My boyfriend (29M) texted to say he had got me dinner and everything was sorted. When I got home, he had got me a sandwich, a samosa, and two cookies.

Today, I was at work for the same amount of time. I managed to have a soft drink and a chocolate bar. I came back home and he had got me some pasta and jacket potatoes. I am absolutely starving and said we’d have pasta, but then realised he hadn’t brought any pesto so I didn’t really fancy plain pasta.