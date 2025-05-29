'AITA for being upset that my spouse bought the car he wanted?' MAJOR UPDATE

I absolutely hated his work schedule; he was barely ever home, he was always tired, and he didn't spend much time with the kids. But his finances were pretty crap and he was drowning himself in debt. This was a point of contention for me because I had already helped him to get out of credit card debt several times before, but he always managed to rack the card back up.

At the time he bought the card, I had taken out that 15k loan for the a/c system, and I had told him we had a year to pay it off interest-free. This became, in my opinion, the beginning of the end. He quickly told me that he couldn't help me pay anything towards the a/c because his tesla payment was 1k per month.