Teen feels erased by brother’s decision to name baby after him without acknowledgment. AITA?

My brother's married (I wasn't invited to the wedding). His wife is pregnant. They're having a boy and they told everyone his name will be Milo, which is my name. I wasn't their for the big announcement but they were at our house yesterday for dinner and he was talking about the name.

My sister brought up the fact it's my name and he said no. That this is his son's name. His son isn't named after anyone. She told him she never said they were naming him after me but it is my name.

I told him it felt like he was trying to make a point of erasing me by doing this. That I wanted to be excited to have a nephew with my name. My brother said I won't have a nephew.