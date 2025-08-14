'AITA for berating my daughter's step mom over how she treated my daughter?' UPDATED

As you could imagine, Katy standing up for herself has led to any remaining relationship she has with Sam and Denise deteriorating over time. Today, Katy was cruising through Facebook and saw a post that Denise posted YESTERDAY saying that Sam is in the hospital and it could be pretty serious.

She called me at work, very upset that nobody had contacted her. Since Denise didn't reach out to her, Katy didn't think that she would get a response if she messaged Denise so she didn't. As you can imagine, I was (am) absolutely LIVID!!