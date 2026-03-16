'AITA for blocking my mom after she told me she had cancer?'

She never comes over, never invites us over unless it's something like Christmas where she has to make it look good because so many other family members will be there and then complains about how my kids are awkward around the family. Hmm, ever thought that it's because you hold events all the time and not invite us? They don't know the family so what would you expect?

Her reasoning when they were younger was because "I should be home taking care of my kids rather than attending family functions." Umm, excuse you? I recall when I was a teenager, you expected me to be your live-in nanny so you could spend all night with your now husband and never allowed me to leave the house because my responsibility was with my brothers.