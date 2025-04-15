Bride left without hair and makeup or a cake as aunts ghost wedding over feud with mom. AITA?

"AITA for blocking my sisters over our daughter’s wedding?"

Our daughter got married at the end of last year. She and her now husband had been planning their wedding for over a year and they were very excited to have their closest family and friends at their small reception.

Early in the year, she had created a text group which included her aunts (my sisters) and me to announce the engagement and talk about wedding plans. Wanting to include her aunts in a thoughtful manner, she reached out to each of them a few months before the wedding.

She asked one of them to help her with her hair and makeup (she wanted them, me, and her future MIL to be in the bride’s room with her) and asked the other one to bake her wedding cake.