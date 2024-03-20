Grief affects everyone differently, and generally, if someone's going through a time of intense grief, it's best to give them some grace. However, there's a limit to everything.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping at her husband's grieving friend. She wrote:

"AITA for blowing up on my husband’s friend after her wife died?"

My (36f) husband Ian (44m) is close friends with a woman named Jenna. They’ve been friends for a long time, before Ian and I got together, so I know her fairly well too but we really have nothing in common and we’re not exactly friends.

Jenna’s wife Laura very sadly and somewhat suddenly passed in early March (she was terminally ill but responding to treatment very well and was expected to survive another 2-5 years).