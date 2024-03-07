'AITA for kicking out my GF for cheating even though I didn't tell her not to?' UPDATED

"AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend even though she didn't cheat?"

I (56m) was married for nearly 35 years. I married young. My wife was my best friend. She died 18 months ago. I reconnected with a female friend I used to work with (49f). She told me that her husband of 30 years constantly cheated on her and even had a child with AP. She felt she was trapped. I told her if she ever left him I would take her in.

She's beautiful. Her kids are adults. A few months go by and she leaves him, she wants to be with me. Great. A day before she is to move in she, for some reason, tells me about a younger guy that has been pursuing her. Tells me if she didn't get with me she would have went out with him at least once, just for sex. I was confused as to why she would tell me that.