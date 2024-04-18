'AITA for breaking up with my GF over my cousin's wedding?' 'She was crushed that I didn't choose her.' AITA? UPDATED

She said she was crushed that I didn't "choose her." And said how it was impossible for them to move the party bc one of her relatives wasn't able to stay out late, and they already had a reservation at this restaurant, etc etc. She kept saying how important this party was to her and how she's disappointed at me for missing it. This went on for a good solid 15 minutes, where I was trying to come up with solutions and she was trying to tell me that skipping my cousins wedding entirely should've been an option and that I wasn't making her the "priority" in my life.

At that point, I... f-king... raged. I've literally never yelled at her once. But this time I couldn't help it. I was so pissed. I told her off. I told her how selfish she was being. I told her she shouldn't put this on me, I was trying to make the best of a bad situation. I told her my family would literally never make me choose, and if they did they would probably tell me not to choose them. And that I didn't want to be with someone who wasn't able to say that.