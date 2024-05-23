'AITA for kicking my BF out because I don't like his entitled children and their questions?'

The problems are mainly with the 7-year-old. Every time I tell him to do anything, he throws a fit and asks his sister to do it for him. He refuses to even get his own cereal because he "doesn't want to" and will call his sister stupid if she says no. Or pull the "this is why I hate my life" or "this is why no one likes you" talk.

If I tell him not to do something, he will absolutely make a problem out of it by asking the dumbest, most obvious questions. Like I said to him the other day "stop touching things" because he would not stop screwing things up, and he goes "so I can't touch the floor? I can't touch the air?"