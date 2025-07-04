'AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend because of a TikTok prank?'

I am 21F and my boyfriend is 19M (20 soon). We had been together for 7 months.My boyfriend is a TikToker and has over 100k followers. He does prank videos and basically harasses people in public. I didn't know any of this until shortly before my decision to leave him because he simply never told me. I found out after he decided to prank me.
I have a huge fear of spiders and most people are afraid of them in some form but for me it is a lot more severe. I get panic attacks if I see one. A couple days ago my boyfriend thought it would be funny to put a large fake spider in the toilet.
I wasn't aware there were cameras hidden in the bathroom. As soon as I opened the lid, I saw it and screamed, ran out, slipped on the ground and sprained my ankle. He just walked in laughing.
He brought me to the clinic after some convincing and my foot really was sprained but not badly. Afterwards, he told me about his TikTok and after I looked, I was shocked.
He didn't tell me this in the 7 months of dating him. I asked him not to post the video but he still did so I reported it, still hasn't been taken down. I decided to break up with him, giving him two weeks to pack his stuff. I told my family and they think I am over reacting a bit. I honestly am starting to feel like I am. My ankle is still really hard to walk on.
AnxiousTelephone2997 said:
NTA. This prank is so awful. Jokes and pranks are only fun if everyone is having fun. This is just straight up torment. You can goof around with your partner without being mean.
AnniAnnihilation said:
All I had to read was "my boyfriend is a tiktoker" to know she isn't the AH.
FuturesSoDank said:
NTA, you should film a "prank" of dumping all his crap on the lawn during a thunderstorm.
GenoFlower said:
NTA. He was going to film you in the bathroom, using your worst fear. But he was going to film you in the bathroom. Also, pranking your partner means your partner can never really relax. They are always waiting for the next thing. This would be a deal breaker for me.
Cute-Reality-6809 said:
Nta. Your significant other should know your prank tolerance.
Zanke95 said:
I hate pranksters so much I always get a smile on my face when they prank the wrong person and they get punished. Nta RUN