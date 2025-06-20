'AITA for breaking up with my BF for being insecure about my weight loss?'

I’m also the type of person to date someone with the intent to marry and if he was this insecure about me potentially cheating on him when I have shown no signs of wanting to then I couldn’t do it so I broke up with him.

I told him I didn’t like how insecure he was being, but he blew up about it and started getting angry saying things like I would never look the way I did now if it weren’t for him and it was normal for a guy to be protective over his girlfriend. That only cemented my decision that this wasn’t going to work out so I left him.