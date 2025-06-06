'AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend?' 'He chose our future kids over ME.'

"AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend after he chose our supposed 'future' kids over me?"

I 21 (F) have been dating my 22 (M) boyfriend for 4 years now. We recently started talking about our future together and the kids issue came up. He has known for a long time now that I've always been iffy about kids. He, on the other hand, insists that he likes kids, and would like to have them in the future.

This issue has often caused a massive strain on our relationship, but we've chosen to cross that bridge when we get there. So, this past Saturday, the issue cropped up and the conversation turned into a sore argument. My boyfriend said that living without kids would make his life pointless, and he feels like he would resent me in the future if I made him do that. I listened to his argument, and it made sense.