'AITA for breaking up with my fiancé 4 months before our wedding?' EDITED AND UPDATED 3X.

I don't blame her. What bothers me; I think from now on, Jack and I are a family of our own and we don't have to share everything happening in our household to our parents. He doesn't understand this.

I told him he wasn't supposed to tell her like that. He said he needed to let her know. I told him if he really thinks she should be informed then he should have told her that we decided to do this together and its a decision of us.

But instead, he insists that this is my decision and he won't be telling his mom that he agrees to this decision and its taken together. And his reason to this is ''I don't have any issue living in this house with you, you are the one who doesn't want it."