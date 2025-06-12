'AITA for breaking up with my fiancé?' 'I couldn’t deal with his mom.'

"AITA for breaking up with my fiancé because I couldn’t deal with his mom anymore and he refused to see it?"

Three weeks ago, I ended my engagement. It wasn’t something I did lightly, and I still catch myself second-guessing it even though I know deep down it was the right call. My ex and I had been together for three years.

We lived together, got engaged last year, and were planning a small wedding for later this fall. We had our differences like any couple, but there was one thing that had been bothering me for a long time: his mom.

She was always involved. At first, it felt like she was just being friendly, trying to get close. But it didn’t take long before it started to feel like something else entirely. She’d show up to our apartment several times a week unannounced and always stayed longer than she needed to.