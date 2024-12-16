'AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend over cheese?' 'They don’t sell this anywhere.'

Yesterday, there was a holiday market about 2 hours away. She had sent me a post about it about a week ago and kept talking about how she wanted to go, so I rented an airbnb for the weekend for the both of us to go together.

We ended up getting into an argument day of because she's never had to stay in an airbnb before and convinced herself that the hosts were going to spy on us or kidnap us or kill us or something. She got upset that I didn’t get a hotel even though every hotel in the area is so damn expensive and I’m the only one with a job right now.