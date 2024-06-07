'AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend over her selfishness?' 'She hit the jackpot.'

So, I (27M) recently broke up with my gf (25F) and I'm starting to wonder if I went too far. Here’s the backstory. About a month ago, I suggested she try a crazy parlay bet combining basketball, NHL, and cricket games.
It was just for fun, but she actually went for it. We even split the initial bet money 50/50. And she freaking won. Like, she hit the jackpot and won a ton of money. I was pumped for her, honestly, because it was a wild bet and it paid off big time.
Now, here’s where things get tricky. When she won, I was thinking she’d at least share some of the winnings with me since I was the one who suggested the bet and even pitched in half the money. I didn’t expect half or anything, but a nice gesture would’ve been cool. Instead, she didn’t offer me anything. Not even a thank you dinner or a small cut. Nada. I was a little surprised but figured she’d come around.
Weeks went by, and still nothing. I brought it up casually, and she just brushed it off, saying it was her money and she didn’t owe me anything. I tried to explain that I wasn’t trying to take her winnings but just wanted to feel appreciated. She got defensive and accused me of being greedy and trying to take advantage of her.
I was hurt and felt really unappreciated, so I ended things. Now I’m second-guessing myself. Did I overreact? Was I wrong for expecting something in return for helping her win that money?
I mean, it wasn’t like I was asking for half, but a little acknowledgment or something would’ve been nice. Anyway, I’m feeling kinda crappy about it all and wondering if I’m the ahole here.
RoughCow854 said:
This. It wasn’t that you just suggested. You both went in 50/50. You are NTA. But it’s good you figured this out now.
Totsy30 said:
She sounds like someone who sees her money as her money and your money as “our money." I’d say you made a good call. Even if it wasn’t 50/50, the fact she didn’t share ANY of it comes across like she’ll be very selfish in the future.
squirlysquirel said:
NTA. You put in half the cash...you get half the winnings. I cannot imagine being so selfish. It is like a lotto syndicate imo, everyone who puts in, gets an equal share.
montanagrizfan said:
She sounds greedy. If I won money I’d buy my partner a gift or we’d go on a nice vacation together. She didn’t even give you a thought. You can do better.
Dazzling-Excuses said:
NTA there are so many ways that I am selfish and inconsiderate.And still, I would’ve given you half. No questions asked. You put up half of the money which in my mind means that half is yours. 1/2 the risk = 1/2 the reward.
Any lingering selfishness about giving you half would be easy to manage because my integrity would still be intact. And that’s worth more than half that haul!
Pitiful_Row_8253 said:
NTA. It was your idea AND you put in 50%, I think asking for half is justified.