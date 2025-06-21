'AITA for breastfeeding my baby in front of my family on vacation?'

So for the last few days, when my baby wants to breastfeed I’ve just been doing it in the main room instead of going into another room. I try to use a cover when I can, but my baby isn’t used to using a cover since I never use one at home so sometimes he screams when I try to use one. So I do end up feeding him in front of my family without a cover sometimes.

My family is kind of split on if that’s ok. My mom, aunts, and uncles don’t care. My dad and brothers are uncomfortable by it and want me to go into the other room. So far they’ve been leaving the room when I start breastfeeding but they’re annoyed that they’re leaving instead of me.