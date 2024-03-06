'AITA for bringing my child to my sister's child-free wedding when the sitter cancelled?'

"AITA for bringing my child to my sister's wedding?"

I (33F) have a son Alfie (9M). My sister Erinn (26F) just got married. On the invitations she asked that the wedding remain childfree. I don't personally agree with childfree weddings but I respect Erinn's choice and I arranged for my friend to come up and watch Alfie for the day.

The day of the wedding my friend called me and told me she was really sorry but wasn't feeling well and didn't think she would be up to watching Alfie. I really do appreciate her being mindful of that (especially as she ended up finding out it's Covid). But it left me in an inconvenient place because that was the only option I had even thought to line up and I had to leave at noon (friend called at 6:30).