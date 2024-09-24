'AITA for calling a coworker snarky when she said I gained weight?'

I (27F) started taking weight-loss meds this year - I wasn't really obese, but I was very overweight for quite a while. Since then, I lost about 70 pounds, started working out and really improved my mental health and self esteem. Last week I went for lunch with a coworker and bumped into my SIL, who knew about my weight loss but didn't see me in person since I started the process.

She congratulated me on it and went about her day.

My coworker asked be what she was congratulating me on, and I said that it was about my weight loss, to which she replied: