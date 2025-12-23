'AITA for calling my bio mother out?'

I was there for one purpose and one purpose alone, to see my grandfather and to take care of him for a bit. Everyone has been calling me nasty names and harassing me and I can handle that, I have been all my life basically. But the one thing I couldn't handle was the fact that my uncle gave my mother my phone number so she could harass me herself instead of through everyone else.

She told me that it's my fault that everything had happened and that my daughters were an abomination and a waste of life and that I was a terrible mother. Just everything under the sun you can imagine, she said. Now fast forward to today. My grandfather wants me to come for Christmas and spend time with each other.