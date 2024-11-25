Father cuts contact after daughter accuses stepmother of illiteracy in heated medical argument. AITA?

AnybodyDazzling9703
My (26F) dad (50M) has been with his partner Ann (55F) for about 15 years. She had a really sad and rough upbringing (drug addict parents, foster care, didn’t graduate HS) and we’ve never really gotten along.
My dad recently had a back injury and told me that he was on paid medical leave for month. But I learned from my grandma that he actually only took 2 weeks off using his remaining sick days and PTO. He went back to work once that time ran out despite the fact that he was still having severe back pain.
I went to visit him right after my grandma told me and confronted him about lying to which he said he didn’t tell us because Ann was handling it/ working on his FMLA paperwork.
As we were talking, she came out and told me to leave it alone and said something like “you’re not the only one who knows how to do this stuff, I promise I’ve been filling out forms since before you were born.”
It’s a known suspicion on my dad’s side of the family that she’s functionally illiterate, but no one ever talks about it when he’s around. Her FB posts and texts never make sense and read like they’re being spelled out by someone who is learning how to sound out letters.
For instance, “our” is always spelled “are”, “great” is “grat”, and things like that. I’ve seen that she pretty much exclusively uses the voice typing feature, and has Siri read all her texts.
When he was a teenager, my brother got in huge trouble with our grandma because one year on Ann’s birthday our dad got her a card and my brother asked her to read it out loud. So, she understandably called him an AH. We’re not close so I obviously don’t know whether she’s actually illiterate.
I checked in with them yesterday, two weeks after Ann told me to leave it alone, and asked how the FMLA paperwork was going. He said that he’s feeling better so he’s just going to keep working. But he was walking fully hunched over last time I saw him. I asked my dad to put Ann on the phone so that she could tell me what was going on.
Ann said that this wasn’t my business but if we were really concerned we would just give him money to support them so he can stay home. I honestly blew up after that and said “it should not take you a month to fill out a few forms. We all know you’re illiterate so just let me do the paperwork.”
They hung up after that and my dad hasn’t talked to me since. I feel bad for using her struggles as an insult because I know that it’s probably a huge insecurity, but the fact that she’s not taking this seriously is blood boiling. I feel like the bluntness was warranted but I still feel bad. AITA?
Kris82868
Info-Why doesn't you dad fill out his own forms?
ImaginaryPark6311
Right? I took FMLA 2 times in 23 yrs. One of those I almost died. On one, I just went to HR, provided the Dr's note and it was a done deal. The other one was after my company was absorbed by a much larger company that had a massive HR department at their HQ. It was all done over the phone. Not so hard.
happybanana134
YTA. I don't see why your dad can't fill out his own forms tbh, or why the two of you seem to believe it's Ann's responsibility to do this for him. If he'd rather work than sit down and fill out a form, that's his choice to make. If you suspect Ann needs help, you can easily offer help without insulting her.
ToughShit89
Wait lemme get this straight. YOUR dad needs FMLA paperwork completed for HIS job for HIS injury. YOUR dad is not functionally illiterate, because otherwise you would have said so, and is able to complete the forms on his own, likely much easier than Ann if she actually IS illiterate.
But YOUR dad is not completing HIS forms because HE “doesn’t want to” handle HIS own adult responsibilities. But somehow, this is Ann’s fault? Did I get that right?
Timely_Fix_2930
Are you under the impression that FMLA will let your dad take paid leave if he does not have any paid leave remaining? Because it does not do that. If he needs to go back to work because he needs the money, then that's what he is going to do. FMLA would prevent them from firing him while he was gone, it doesn't make them pay him.
If he has already used up his sick days and he needs to go to work for the sake of income, what do you want FMLA to do here? Yes, this depends on the company and state, but it does not appear to be paying in this situation based on what OP is saying.
AnybodyDazzling9703 (OP)
No not at all — he’s used up his sick time and PTO so FMLA would prevent him from getting fired if he misses any more work. It’d be unpaid but at least he would still have a job.
matchamagpie
YTA. That was a pretty nasty insult and also you're absolving your father while blaming his wife...for not doing the forms he should be doing himself??? Do better.
blueswan6
YTA it sounds like you and your brother have always been trying to catch Ann out. It is possible that she can't read well, it's also possible that she has undiagnosed dyslexia. Regardless, you and your brother seem to have never handled this well and with kindness or else she may have opened up to you by now.
You should have just spoken privately with your father and asked if he'd like you to fill out the paperwork. If he declined you should have just left it at that. Your dad isn't a little kid and he's capable of asking for help. You overreacted.