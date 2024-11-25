'AITA for calling my dad’s wife illiterate because I suspect that she is?'

Timely_Fix_2930 wrote:

Are you under the impression that FMLA will let your dad take paid leave if he does not have any paid leave remaining? Because it does not do that. If he needs to go back to work because he needs the money, then that's what he is going to do. FMLA would prevent them from firing him while he was gone, it doesn't make them pay him.

If he has already used up his sick days and he needs to go to work for the sake of income, what do you want FMLA to do here?

(Edit: Yes, this depends on the company and state, but it does not appear to be paying in this situation based on what OP is saying.)