'Mom calls for family change as dad’s neglect impacts kids, asks if balancing family and early job is possible.' AITA?

I have suggested many times to move his bed time to an earlier hour and reduce the drinking so that he can be a father to our children and a partner to me. Or even change jobs because this schedule is not easy for him. He responds to this angrily every time. Absolutely zero recognises of what I am suggesting.

He never eats with us. He cooks a separate meal for himself at 9pm. On his days off he does not get out of bed for breakfast with the children or help getting them ready for school.

On Wednesday, when the kids finish school around 12h and picks them up he gives them a tablet and goes to bed until it’s time to drive them to sports at 4pm. The kids are then unattended for hours while he sleeps.