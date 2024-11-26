'AITA for calling my SIL selfish after she said my boys would prefer her as a mom?' MAJOR UPDATE

Yesterday, I went to their house to pick up my sons. I had planned on telling my SIL that my boys are old enough to stay home alone after school and she doesn’t need to have them over all the time because I understand how stressful it is. Instead I was met with my sons begging me to let them stay the night at their house and my SIL asking me to consider it.

I was upset because it’s been days since I got a night off and I wanted to be with my sons. I asked my SIL to talk in private and told her that I’m their mother and I deserve to spend time with them too. Basically, I asked her to reschedule.