"AITA for calling my sister out for telling my wife that she looked pregnant?"

My sister isn't a child, she's 30. The thing is that she hasn't had the most conventional adulthood. She spent most of her late teens and early twenties in and out of one rehab or another, she didn't go to college, lives alone and I don't think she has that much of a social life. She lives out of town so we don't see her much.

My wife isn't a heavy person by any means, but like many, many people, she isn't quite as thin as she was when we first married, pre child and all that. Totally normal and obviously I couldn't care less. My sister came over with my mom to visit several months ago which was her first time seeing my wife and I in years.