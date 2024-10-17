'AITA for calling off my wedding?' 'My fiancé wanted to invite her ex.'

"AITA for calling off my wedding because my fiancé wanted to invite her ex?"

My fiancée wanted to invite an ex to our wedding. From what I know, he was a d who always put her down and told her that he was the best she could ever do. Naturally, I asked her why the hell does she want him at our wedding.

She said she wanted to shove it in his face that she did amazingly for her self, and she got someone way better. While I appreciated the compliment, I asked her: Are you really so hung up on him that you're gonna make our wedding about him?

Honestly, once I said it, it was like someone else told me. I didn't even realize what I was saying, and I didn't even understand it until I said it. I told her that she shouldn't bother to invite him because we weren't getting married anymore.