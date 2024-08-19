MIL cries after being confronted for keeping kids without permission, husband backs MIL. AITA?

My husband asked me what my alternative was to the current arrangement, and I suggested that the kids switch to a different daycare and school that’s closer to my work so that I can pick them up at the end of the day. My husband, then insinuated that I was doing this just to spite his mother, and that I needed to go see a doctor and get medicated.

Then proceeded to conference call in his mother without telling me he was going to do that, so that I could tell her exactly how I feel. His mother was sobbing to me on the phone that she didn’t mean to upset me or hurt my feelings and she is easy-going and if I have a problem with something, I should just tell her directly.