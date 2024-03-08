'AITA for calling out my sister at her birthday dinner and ruining the vibe?'

They tried for several minutes to get it open. At first, I thought they were just messing with me, and pretending they couldn’t open it. Once I realized they weren’t joking, I began to panic. Nate refused to get his parents because he didn’t want to get in trouble. He then began making jokes to scare me like “let’s throw the trunk down the stairs to see if that opens it” and “let’s set it on fire and burn her out!”