'AITA for calling out the volunteer church organizer after she made my DIL cry?'

Cathy had the gall to make an ugly face and said “She’s not anyone’s daughter.” I said that’s ok, she’s my daughter-in-law if Cathy didn’t know.

Cathy made another ugly face and said that didn’t count and that she didn’t even “belong” here which ruffled my feathers. Everyone should be allowed. If one of the dads wanted to come join us I would have said yes. Who cares. We got into an argument and my DIL ended up crying. Again she JUST lost her mom.